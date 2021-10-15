Halloween Kills Star Says Film Is "Epic" and "Ambitious as Hell"

✖

For most sequels in the Halloween franchise, an expected formula is followed in which Michael Myers attempts to eradicate members of his family in a deadly game of cat and mouse, but star of the 2018 Halloween Andi Matichak recently detailed that the events of Halloween Kills are much bigger in scope, with director David Gordon Green clearly aiming to take the terror to a new level. Members of the cast and crew have long been hinting at the role the overall community of Haddonfield, Illinois plays in the new sequel, with Matichak's comments revealing her surprise at the goal of the narrative. Halloween Kills is currently slated to hit theaters on October 15th.

"When I read the script, I was like, 'Whoa. Alright, let's go.' It's ambitious as hell but we pull it off and it's gonna be unreal," Matichak shared with WeWatchedAMovie. "When we were on set, you got the energy that we were pulling it off. It's a pretty epic movie and there were a couple scenes where I was just looking around and [thinking,] 'I cannot believe that I get to do this and I'm not paying to be here, they're paying me to be here. This is just not real.' You guys got to see some of it with the teaser, it's not much, but you got a tease of the mob and those scenes, I think, also were so intense."

The original 1978 Halloween saw the villainous Myers stalk the streets of Haddonfield, killing off residents with no real rhyme or reason. The 2018 Halloween, which ignored the events of all previous sequels, saw Myers being set free from a mental institution, only to continue his reign of terror on the small suburb, ultimately colliding with Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.

As evidenced by the film's first teaser and various plot details, instead of merely delivering audiences another game of cat and mouse, Haddonfield will seemingly seek their own brand of justice for the murderer claiming so many lives over the years.

Originally slated to be released last October, Matichak also hinted that Halloween Kills is an experience that deserves to be seen on the big screen.

"It's so epic, it's so big, it's so intense, you need to see it on a big screen and you need to have the sound around you and, hopefully, if we can have an audience around you, that entire community experience it what will make it even more special," the actress admitted.

