Halloween Kills to Depict Haddonfield Coming Together to Deal With Michael Myers' "Chaos"

Over the course of more than 40 years, the Halloween franchise has explored a number of different narratives surrounding the impact of Michael Myers, with director and co-writer David Gordon Green teasing that the new film will explore the ways in which the Haddonfield, Illinois community copes with the effects of Myers' carnage caused in 2018's Halloween. With that most recent film having been a direct sequel to the original 1978 installment, the legend around the killer largely centered on the deaths he caused 40 years earlier, with this new sequel having a more real-time response to the terror he caused.

"This first [sequel] was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal,” Green shared with Empire. “This is more about the unravelling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally.”

In the first sequel to the original film in 1981, the concept was established that Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode was Michael's brother, which motivated him to target her in the various follow-up films. With 2018's Halloween, the film was able to reevaluate the franchise's mythology and seemingly erase the notion of the two being siblings.

Curtis will once again reprise her role for Halloween Kills, and is slated to play the character again for Halloween Ends. Green noted that, after working with Curtis on the previous film, it caused him to reevaluate how best to utilize Laurie in the upcoming sequels.

“We learned that Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie is capable of anything! We didn’t know what to expect working with her,” Green pointed out. “The fact she could do her own stunts, kick everybody’s ass and be a joy to work with – that definitely meant re-evaluating what we wanted to do with the next chapter of the story. We were excited to write without limitations about what Laurie can do.”

Despite the ways in which the upcoming films will deviate from what came before it, co-writer Danny McBride pointed out that the narrative will mirror 1981's Halloween II and how this new adventure will take place immediately after the events of the last film.

“It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended,” McBride pointed out. “Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time.”

He added, “They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends lands on October 14, 2022.

