Halloween Kills: Michael Myers Actors Weigh in on Release Date Delay

✖

Yesterday, Universal announced that its upcoming slate of horror movies would be delayed, including Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, which have each been pushed back a year. Fans won't be reunited with Laurie Strode and Michael Myers until October 2021, but franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis promises that it'll be worth the wait. Curtis isn't the only Halloween star to comment on the news. Both James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle took to Twitter yesterday to post about the delay. Castle played Michael Myers AKA "The Shape" in the original 1978 Halloween and Courtney portrays the role in the new Halloween trilogy, however, Castle has also put back on the mask for some scenes in the new films.

“It will be worth the wait,” Courtney wrote while also sharing the new teaser. “No fun till twenty-twenty one,” Castle posted with a photo of himself wearing the iconic mask. You can check out the tweets below:

It will be worth the wait. https://t.co/1UXyXCdBUp — James Jude Courtney (@jamesjcourtney) July 8, 2020

No fun till twenty-twenty one. pic.twitter.com/VWHHpfmC1o — Nick Castle OG Shape (@ncastlez) July 8, 2020

Director David Gordon Green and franchise co-creator John Carpenter also penned an announcement letter that came with the delay reveal, writing: "We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern....If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

Earlier this year, producer Jason Blum promised Halloween Kills won't be half of one story. “I worried about it until I saw it,” Blum told io9. “And David (Gordon Green, director) worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting (the full story)? It doesn’t feel like that at all. (Halloween Kills) feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had.”

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.