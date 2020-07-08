Halloween Kills Teaser Trailer Released

✖

The first teaser trailer for Halloween Kills has been released, and it is quite a sight! Check it out in the video below! This first piece of Halloween Kills footage is more than a teaser - it seems to be the first half-minute or so from the opening of the film, which picks up right from the final moments of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's Halloween (2018) direct sequel. That film ended with (SPOILER) Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode trapping Michael Myers in caged inferno inside her woodland shack; however, as the Halloween Kills trailer teases, first responders like police and fireman may inadvertently give Michael Myers a second chance to strike.

With this kind of opening sequence, Green and McBride continue to honor the spirit of John Carpenter's original Halloween films, while still putting their own imprint on it. Carpenter's Halloween II followed the immediate aftermath of the original film, as Curtis' Laurie Strode was taken to the hospital for her injuries - only to have Michael Myers attack her once again at the hospital. Halloween Kills is putting the spin on that same formula: Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) are on the run from Michael - who it now seems will survive the inferno house and give pursuit.

The "fun" of all this, is that it is still technically Halloween night as the sequel film unfolds. The new twist for the sequel is that Laurie now has two very capable allies with her in Karen and Allyson - the latter of whom seemed to be developing her own questionably psychotic killer instincts at the end of the first film. How those subplots develop in the sequel - and who will survive it - are definitely juicy questions that fans want to be answered.

Unfortunately, Halloween Kills has been delayed a year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. John Carpenter addressed the matter in a letter to fans:

"We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected," Carpenter wrote. "If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year.

On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream, and creep their way under your skin. We're going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve. And preparation on Halloween Ends has begun as well."

Halloween Kills will now hit theaters on October 15, 2021

