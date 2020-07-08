Halloween Kills Teaser Features Original Halloween II Easter Egg

✖

Fans were delivered the disappointing news today that the upcoming Halloween Kills would no longer be landing in theaters this October and will instead be debuting on October 15, 2021, but along with that announcement came the first look at the new film, which included a direct reference to the 1981 Halloween II. The first two films in the series featured opening credits depicting a Jack-o'-lantern in front of a black background, with the opening image of the Halloween Kills teaser featuring a decaying recreation of the pumpkin seen in the 1981 sequel. See how the pumpkins compare in the photos below.

Honoring the original sequel in this new teaser won't come as much of a surprise to devout Halloween fans, as the 2018 Halloween opening credits featured the famous pumpkin from the 1978 original's opening credits, with the twist being that we saw that pumpkin in a rotted and decayed state, only for it to be revived to its original form as the credits progressed.

While the pumpkins in Halloween II and the Halloween Kills teaser aren't exactly the same, given how well-known the pumpkins from the earlier films are among fans of the franchise, the specific triangular eyes and nose, in addition to a similar mouth, make it clear that this was an intentional homage to that 1981 film.

The 2018 film marked the 11th film in the franchise, but it ignored the events of all films except for the 1978 original. In addition to this teaser drawing a connection to the 1981 film's opening credits, reports about the upcoming sequel also hint at another connection.

The events of the franchise first sequel immediately follow the events of the debut film, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode being transported to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital. As she is treated for her injuries, Donald Pleasence's Dr. Loomis explores Haddonfield in hopes of finding Michael Myers. The film reveals that Laurie and Michael are estranged siblings, with the murderer having an inexplicable connection to Laurie, resulting in him targeting her at the hospital.

Set photos from Halloween Kills confirm that the narrative will at least briefly venture to this familiar hospital, with the new teaser also possibly revealing that Laurie, her daughter, and granddaughter are all headed to that familiar destination in the aftermath of their most recent conflict with Myers.

Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends is set to debut on October 14, 2022.

