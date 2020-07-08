Halloween Kills Fans Devastated by Delay but Thrilled With Teaser
Halloween fans have been waiting months to get our first official look at the upcoming Halloween Kills, with today seeing two major reveals about the project that were equal parts disappointing and exciting. The first piece of news was that the film, which was slated to hit theaters this October, is going to instead hit theaters on October 15, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing theaters from operating at full capacity in time for the fall. However, the disappointment was quickly followed with a piece of good news, as the first teaser trailer for the new film was released.
Understandably, it was a whiplash of emotions from fans, first having to cope with an extended wait to see the film, which also included the understanding that this would be the optimal way for the largest audience possible to enjoy the film, only for the release of the teaser to make fans even more excited with any hint of what the filmmakers had in store for us.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Halloween Kills.
Literally Fire
prevnext
THE HALLOWEEN KILLS TRAILER IS LITERALLY FIRE IT LOOKS SO GOOD— Gory Cory (@gorycoryhorror) July 8, 2020
Conflicted Feelings
prevnext
when you realize halloween kills got pushed back a year but the trailer made you even thirstier for it this year 🔪 pic.twitter.com/NA3OhtPueU— tony (@toekneepraysick) July 8, 2020
Understandable and Expected
prevnext
Absolutely understandable and fully expected thank you @blumhouse for the teaser next year can’t come soon enough! #MichaelMyers #Halloween https://t.co/uZ1VbXaJQL— theShape (@HookEm4Ever1012) July 8, 2020
Worth the Wait
prevnext
It is okay. I want the full Halloween experience like I did in 78 & if I have to wait, that is okay. I want to Scream my arse off. Can't wait for it to come out. https://t.co/g1wgXQCHab— Dan Holmes (@hollywoodholmes) July 8, 2020
Nooooooo
prevnext
We gotta wait til October 2021 for the next Halloween movie! #HalloweenKills pic.twitter.com/m83AhHjudO— 🗣Wear A Damn Mask! (@Noble_Nels) July 8, 2020
Just Stream It
prevnext
Eh, I can’t really get excited to watch a trailer for a movie that won’t come out for another year, why not just release it on Halloween Night streaming? We’re gonna be stuck home anyway.— RD Pom (@RyanPomin) July 8, 2020
Interesting Anniversary
prevnext
The "Halloween Kills" delay sucks but it is understandable.
The 2021 release will however mark the 40th anniversary of "Halloween II".— ♠️ Lord Raiden ♠️ (@DarienDude) July 8, 2020
Gutted
prevnext
Absolutely gutted that Halloween Kills has been delayed a full year but that teaser is pretty good. I look forward to maybe seeing a full trailer in the coming months and maybe some BTS action as well.— Turk Turkleton. (@FIRWilf) July 8, 2020
Not Well
prevnext
halloween kills got pushed back to next year. I am not well— camaro kocher (@camarokocher) July 8, 2020
Laurie Strode Energy
prev
laurie strode in halloween kills new teaser after seeing firefighters on their way to stop the fire pic.twitter.com/PjITyR1eiL— oth (@chanelrobvrts) July 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.