Halloween Kills Fans Devastated by Delay but Thrilled With Teaser

Halloween fans have been waiting months to get our first official look at the upcoming Halloween Kills, with today seeing two major reveals about the project that were equal parts disappointing and exciting. The first piece of news was that the film, which was slated to hit theaters this October, is going to instead hit theaters on October 15, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing theaters from operating at full capacity in time for the fall. However, the disappointment was quickly followed with a piece of good news, as the first teaser trailer for the new film was released.

Understandably, it was a whiplash of emotions from fans, first having to cope with an extended wait to see the film, which also included the understanding that this would be the optimal way for the largest audience possible to enjoy the film, only for the release of the teaser to make fans even more excited with any hint of what the filmmakers had in store for us.

