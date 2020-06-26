Charlize Theron Will Do Hancock 2 "In A Heartbeat"

✖

In The Old Guard, Charlize Theron plays an immortal character who has experienced earth's history for more years than she would have liked to. Her immortality has its pros and cons, ultimately coming with vulnerability. If that sounds a bit familiar it's because Theron played a somewhat similar role when you simplify the character so much in a very different movie called Hancock. In The Old Guard, Theron's Andy can't fly or punch through walls, but she does learn to appreciate her immortality in a manner similar to that of the film where she starred with Will Smith, a connection she only put together when prompted with it!

"I'm making it now as we're talking about it and I've been doing press," Theron said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "Because I never really put it together that I have played immortals before. Also in Snow White and the Huntsman and those two tentpole movies I played a woman who lived for many thousands of years. I never thought about it when I did this. I think, weirdly, I thought this was the first time I was doing it. Again, that might just be my age but I think it's a good thing. I think you can always draw some comparison with some broad strokes, but the fact of the matter is that I think all of those women that I've played have been different circumstances, just different people, different surviving mechanisms. I mean, it's intimidating as an actor. You're like, 'Well, how the hell do you even try to understand that?'"

The Old Guard, based on the Image Comics miniseries of the same title, ultimately has very little else in common with Hancock. Still, the 2008 movie has remained popular with some fans in the years which have since followed, and Theron is more than willing to jump back into that world with Smith.

"You know, for a while we [talked about a sequel]," Theron says. "I think closer to when the movie came out, but not in recent years, no. We'll be super heroes with our walkers, you know. And I'll still go! I'll still make that movie, I would do it in a heartbeat."

Much like the titular hero towards the end of the film, a Hancock 2 seems to not have much life left in its possibilities. However, as the film displayed, anything is possible with space and time getting greater between release dates.

Would you like to see a sequel to Hancock?

The Old Guard is available on Netflix on July 10.

