Happy Death Day Producer Teases Third Film Could Get Made With Different Release Strategy

Producer Jason Blum never shies away from giving fans updates on the future of various projects, no matter how disappointing those details might be, but one of his recent updates about a third Happy Death Day was slightly more promising than previous comments, as he teased that it could be less of a financial risk if a future film more quickly pivoted to a premium VOD format shortly after a theatrical release. With last year's Happy Death Day 2U's disappointing box office numbers seemingly stagnating the series, it sounds as though there is still hope for a third film if a more financially sound release seemed feasible.

"It's a trilogy. I've got to make the third one," Blum shared with GameSpot. "Maybe after Freaky we'll figure it out."

He added, "[Director Christopher Landon and I] really want to do it. So hopefully we'll figure it out."

This is far from the first time Blum has shared his excitement for a third film, but this is one of the first instances where he teased an altered release strategy could make the film more feasible.

"That's a perfect [premium video-on-demand] movie," the producer detailed. "Universal has this agreement: 17 days in the theater. The same as Freaky, 17 days in a theater and then [it] goes to PVOD. We should make Happy Death Day 3 for that system. I mean, if that movie isn't right for it, I don't know what is. So that's what it would be."

The coronavirus pandemic seeing theaters around the country close has altered the media landscape, with Blum clearly not apprehensive about what that means for films. This month alone, Blumhouse will be releasing four all-new originals directly to Amazon Prime Video, with the filmmaker thinking that taking advantage of streaming services could be beneficial for Blumhouse's intimate endeavors.

"I think most of my movies going forward will work very well in that system, will work very well with a shortened theatrical window, then going straight to premium VOD," Blum pointed out. "I think that that system will be very good for Blumhouse."

Landon's new film, Freaky, stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, which could bring the filmmaker even more attention than his previous films, possibly opening up more opportunities to pursue a third Happy Death Day, which he recently claimed would be titled "Happy Death Day to Us."

Stay tuned for details on a third Happy Death Day. Freaky hits theaters on November 13th.

