Happy Death Day Director Reveals Planned Title for Third Film

Filmmaker Christopher Landon has made it quite clear with Happy Death Day fans that there are currently no plans for Blumhouse Productions to move forward with a third film, though he did recently reveal that he aims to title the next adventure "Happy Death Day to Us," whatever shape that narrative might eventually take. Given how much fans enjoyed the play on words of the second film's title, "Happy Death Day 2U," this confession of the upcoming project's name is nearly as exciting as finding out that the project is actually moving forward at some point. Landon's next film, Freaky, is slated to hit theaters on November 13th.

“It's definitely off to the side at the moment,” Landon shared with Empire, after confirming the upcoming narrative's planned title. “I wish it wasn't, and I know that [producer Jason Blum] is passionate about it, I know I'm very passionate about it, and I know that [star Jessica Rothe] is really eager to do it as well."

He added, "I wrote the idea for the third movie some time ago. I think we're all excited by it, because it's different than the other two films, and so we're really just crossing our fingers and hoping that our fanbase continues to grow – which is something that I've really enjoyed watching over the years, seeing more and more people discover both films. So who knows. There might be a time when it makes sense, and hopefully it's sooner rather than later.”

The original 2017 film saw Tree (Rothe) being murdered on her birthday, only to wake up that same day to relive the events, forcing her to pursue clues to uncover her killer's identity. The second film expanded on the world and introduced alternate dimensions, reminiscent of the sci-fi nature of Back to the Future Part II, and even included a post-credits tease about future adventures.

Despite fans, and Landon himself, being disappointed that a third film isn't currently moving forward, the filmmaker noted that it wasn't required that the film start shooting anytime soon, as the plan would be for it to expand its timeline.

“The idea for the third film is not set in the same day, if that's a big spoiler. So it can happen later,” Landon pointed out. “We're not up against a really difficult clock right now. The other movies were hard, because they were set in the exact same day, so everybody had to look the same, be the same. The pressure is off there.”

