Happy Gilmore 2 Official Trailer Released (And it Looks Hilarious)

It’s almost time for comedy fans everywhere to return to their Happy place. 29 years after Happy Gilmore hit theaters and helped launch Adam Sandler even further into superstardom, the beloved bad boy of golf is coming back to the green for another round. The highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 debuts exclusively on Netflix July 25th, and the streamer has finally unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Saturday evening saw Netflix host its annual Tudum presentation, which revealed news, new looks, and trailers for a ton of its upcoming movies and shows. Happy Gilmore 2 is undoubtedly one of the streamer’s biggest titles this summer, so of course an official trailer came as part of the presentation. As expected, the trailer teases another hilarious outing on the golf course.

People have asked for a Happy Gilmore sequel for quite a long time, and it seems like Sandler has always hoped to make it at some point. While we’re all excited to finally see the movie come to fruition, there is an unfortunate side effect to Happy Gilmore 2 coming together at Netflix. Unlike its predecessor, Happy Gilmore 2 won’t be released in theaters around the country, even though it would probably be a huge hit — not to mention a big screen moment that the comedy genre desperately needs.

Still, there were times that Happy Gilmore 2 felt like it might never happen, so the fact that we’re getting it at all is plenty exciting.

Happy Gilmore 2 Cast

Sandler is obviously returning for Happy Gilmore 2, reprising the role of the titular hockey player-turned-golfer. Fellow Happy Gilmore stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller are also coming back for the sequel.

The lineup of new cast members includes Margaret Qualley, who just starred in breakout body-horror romp The Substance, and Benny Safdie, who directed Sandler in the instant classic Uncut Gems.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature appearances from some big celebrities. Travis Kelce has been confirmed as part of the cast, along with Bad Bunny and former All Elite Wrestling champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The all-star cast also includes John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McElroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranic.

What did you think of the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2? Are you going to be watching it as soon as it hits Netflix in July? Let us know in the comments!