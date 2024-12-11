Happy Gilmore 2 Release Date Teased by Adam Sandler

The long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore has finally entered the home stretch. Adam Sandler has teamed up with Netflix to bring Happy Gilmore out of retirement, with several members of the classic 1996 comedy set to reprise their roles. Now that the filming on the movie has wrapped, Happy Gilmore 2 is set to enter its post-production phase, and Sandler is offering up some information about when it might be released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandler called in to an episode of The Dan Patrick Show after finishing production on Happy Gilmore 2, and shared a little with the host about the upcoming film. When Patrick suggested a potential release date on July 4th, Sandler confirmed that the goal was for the movie to be released in July, though there wasn’t a specific date in mind just yet.

“Not July 4th, but we’re trying to get it done in time for July,” Sandler told him.

So Happy Gilmore 2 is still seven or eight months away, but that’s great news when it seemed for a long time like the movie wasn’t ever going to happen. Not only is the sequel on the way, but it boasts an absolutely stacked cast.

Happy Gilmore 2 Cast

Sandler is obviously returning for Happy Gilmore 2, reprising the role of the titular hockey player-turned-golfer. Fellow Happy Gilmore stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller are also coming back for the sequel.

The lineup of new cast members includes Margaret Qualley, who just starred in breakout body-horror romp The Substance, and Benny Safdie, who directed Sandler in the instant classic Uncut Gems.

Happy Gilmore 2 will also feature appearances from some big celebrities. Travis Kelce has been confirmed as part of the cast, along with Bad Bunny and former All Elite Wrestling champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

During his interview with The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler also confirmed reports that Eminem would be appearing in Happy Gilmore 2. He didn’t say much about the rapper’s role in the film, but teased that there would be plenty of jokes involved.

“I’ve known Eminem for a long time and he’s a great guy,” Sandler said. “He came in and was funny as hell. I think we hung out a day with Eminem and we just shot and shot and it was insane. Said a million things we can use and a million things we’re glad we have on tape.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is directed by Kyle Newacheck, with a script from Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler.