Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Brings Back Adam Sandler (and a Surprising Waterboy Character)

A new trailer for Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 includes a sneaky cameo from Waterboy, another of Sandler’s classic comedies. The much-talked-about sequel to 1996’s Happy Gilmore sees Adam Sandler return as the titular washed-up hockey player turned professional golfer. Instead of heading to theaters nationwide, Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 25th. While there are several celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2, one that stands out is the nipple pincher/rubber/twister from Waterboy, who is back donning a red cap and naked top at what looks like a beach locale.

The official teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 begins with Happy looking at the busts of previous five-time winners of the tour championship. There’s Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and himself. However, Happy’s bust has some rather large teeth on display, which Happy naturally takes offense to. After calling the bust “Spongebob,” Happy asks, “What’s with the beaver teeth?” We learn it’s been years since Happy swung a golf club, but it appears he’s jumping back on the saddle in Happy Gilmore 2.

But after getting advice from John Daly, Happy steps back onto the green with his signature Boston Bruins hockey jersey and attempts to update his “happy place to something a little more age-appropriate.”

Along with the Waterboy cameo, we also have appearances from Happy Gilmore alums Christopher McDonald as Happy’s rival Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen as Happy’s partner Virginia Venit, and Ben Stiller as the abusive orderly Hal. New additions include Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) as Happy’s caddie, Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and Blake Clark.

The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer ends with Happy finding his happy place, taking a deep sigh, and saying, “Yeah. Let’s go.” The final scene shows Happy taking a practice swing at a Dick’s Sporting Good’s driving range and knocking a hole in the fabric screen as a crowd cheers from behind.

Happy Gilmore 2 also brings in some professional golfers. The list includes John Daly, Paige Spiranac, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

Original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy is returning to write Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan will serve as executive producer, and Happy Gilmore producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds also produce. Murder Mystery director Kyle Newacheck will also reunite with Sandler to direct the sequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 arrives on Netflix July 25th. Let us know what you think of the latest trailer in the comments below!