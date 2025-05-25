What’s New on Netflix This Week? (May 26th)

There’s one more week left in May, and Netflix is closing out the month with a nearly-full week of new movie and TV releases. Five of the next six days have new additions planned for Netflix. That run will conclude on Saturday, May 31st, with next Sunday sending us to the month of June, kicking off a whole new wave of additions for the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things begin on Monday, May 26th with three new additions covering three very different genres. The week starts with a new season of Cocomelon, the debut of true crime documentary Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, and Mike Birbiglia’s newest standup comedy special, The Good Life.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, May 26th

CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ready to move? Get up and groove! Join JJ and his friends as they dance to fun, familiar songs like “Twist and Shout,” “The Locomotion” and more.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings — and tracks down a key suspect.

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In his latest hour, Mike Birbiglia—who merges storytelling, theater, and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian”—opens up about his father’s recent stroke and discusses how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood. Birbiglia says of the new special: “Over the years I’ve done a lot of personal shows but somehow this one is the most personal because it’s not in my past. It’s my life right now. So there’s really no filter. At certain points during the tour I literally thought on stage: ‘Whoa. Am I really gonna tell this story?’ But that’s sort of the idea behind these shows. I try to probe into what’s most painful in order to figure out what’s most funny.”

Wednesday, May 28th

F1: The Academy (GB) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow fifteen of the world’s best female drivers as they take to the tough tracks of F1 Academy in this high-octane documentary from Hello Sunshine.

Thursday, May 29th

Dept. Q (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

A brash but brilliant detective (Matthew Goode) leads a cold case unit in this Edinburgh-based drama by the writer and director of “The Queen’s Gambit”.

Friday, May 30th

A Widow’s Game (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow’s perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events.

The Heart Knows (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

After a heart transplant, Manuel feels a personality shift and explores his donor’s life, leading him to meet the widowed Vale and her community.

Saturday, May 31st

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Netflix Tudum 2025 is a must-watch LIVE event celebrating the global fandom of Netflix’s beloved series and movies. This high-energy show will be streamed LIVE on Netflix May 31st at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances sure to delight fans around the world.