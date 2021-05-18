Cruel Summer's Harley Quinn Smith Says Her "Biggest Dream" Is Making a Courtney Love Biopic

✖

Based solely on her name, one might think that Harley Quinn's Smith biggest goal would be to play a superhero on the big screen, but when it comes to her own personal passions, the actor recently revealed that her biggest dream would actually be to make a biopic about musician Courtney Love. Smith is so invested in telling the story of Love's life that she wouldn't merely be interested in playing her, as she'd be just as invested in writing, directing, or producing such an endeavor, so long as Love herself would allow such a project to happen. Smith can currently be seen in Freeform's Cruel Summer, which airs on Tuesday nights.

"It's my biggest dream to make a biopic of Courtney Love, so I would love to play her, if that was something she would allow," Smith revealed to ComicBook.com. "Or I'd love to be involved in any way, produce it or write it or direct it, just to be able to be a part of telling her story, it's my ultimate career goal."

While it's unknown when, or if the Hole frontwoman's life would ever be adapted for a movie or TV show, Smith is currently getting to live out her dream of embracing the '90s in Cruel Summer, with the narrative making her feel right at home.

"I truly did zero research, because I feel like most of my life, the things I do, are all based outta the '90s," Smith confessed. "I wear '90s fashion, I predominantly, exclusively, listen to '90s music or before that. Everything that I like falls in the '90s or before that, it felt very natural for me, I felt very at-home, felt very correct, so I didn't do too much research into the pop culture part of it all because I felt like I was already there. I'm already mentally there all the time."

From executive producer Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Check out Cruel Summer on Freeform on Tuesday nights.

Would you like to see Smith play Love in a biopic? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Header photo courtesy of Freeform/Bill Matlock/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images