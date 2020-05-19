Motherland: Fort Salem Renewed for Season 2

✖

The inventive and ambitious nature of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem has clearly connected with its viewers as the network has announced that it has renewed the series for a second season. The success of delivering viewers a new take on the lore and mythology of witches seems like a no-brainer, though with the series not being based on any established source material, it would have been possible that Motherland would miss the mark. Instead, devout viewers will be getting even more adventures of the imaginative endeavor. The Season One finale of Motherland: Fort Salem airs on Freeform this Wednesday, May 20th at 9 p.m. ET.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In the series, Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

Stay tuned for more details on Motherland: Fort Salem and catch its season finale Wednesday, May 20th at 9 p.m. ET.

Are you glad the series will be returning for another season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.