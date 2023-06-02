Harrison Ford Reveals Profanity-Filled Rant He Gave Indiana Jones 5 Stunt Team

Lucasfilm is getting ready to release the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, and the film recently premiered during the Festival de Cannes. Initial reactions for the film have been pretty mixed, and the film is going to be released in a few short weeks, so we won't know how it does at the box office until then. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't short on excitement and will probably wrap up Harrison Ford's tenure as the character. Ford is currently doing press for the film, and he's revealing some pretty interesting stuff. In an interview with Esquire, Ford revealed that he gave the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stunt team a profanity-filled rant.

"I thought, What the fuck? Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there's three stunt guys there making sure I didn't fall off the stirrup. They said, 'Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah'. And I said, 'Leave me the fuck alone, I'm an old man,'" Ford revealed before apologizing for raising his voice. "Sorry. Leave me alone, I'm an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!"

Kathleen Kennedy Says Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's Final Appearance

"It's Harrison's last entry. That's how we look at the Indy franchise," Lucasfilm president and Dial of Destiny producer Kathleen Kennedy recently told the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it."

"There are five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just, Steven [Spielberg] agrees, we just wouldn't do that." Kennedy added.

Ford was recently asked about the rumored Indiana Jones spinoff series that would be set before Raiders of the Lost Ark and he revealed to Total Film that he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition." 15 years after riding off into the sunset a second time in 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ford is hanging up the whip and fedora for good in Dial of Destiny.

"I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in," Ford told the magazine. "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

The film is being helmed by James Mangold with Harrison Ford returning. Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

