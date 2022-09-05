Harry Potter Stars Share Malfoy Family Reunion Photo

There are few characters from the Harry Potter franchise that audiences love to hate more than the Malfoys, with Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs taking to Instagram to show off a reunion photo with Draco actor Tom Felton. In the post, Isaacs jokingly revealed how he'd hate Felton if he didn't love him, as he detailed how impressed he was with his on-screen son being a talented performer, musician, and writer, while Isaacs is merely happy to accomplish the feat of remembering when to put out the garbage. Despite all the years that have passed, it's clear there's still a lot of love between the stars.

"So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling pants," Isaacs captioned the photo. "Equally terrifying, he's recording music and has a book coming out too. I feel smug if I take the bins out on the right day (doesn't happen often). I'd hate him if I didn't love him."

Not only does Isaacs still have love for the performer behind his on-screen son, but also for the Harry Potter franchise. With the finale of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 seeing the Malfoy clan head into hiding, we couldn't rule out a future adventure featuring the characters, with Isaacs previously having mentioned he'd be open to returning to the Wizarding World.

"It's always in script. There's no part I'm interested in, there's no people, no matter how much I admire them and I'm into them, it's always the script," Isaacs confirmed with ComicBook.com last year of a previous role he'd most like to return to. "It's always, what story am I telling? I wouldn't ever want to go milk something just to please the fans or my bank manager. I try and find something that has something in it that will make me entertained. There's all kinds of fab things that happen between cuts and action, being in lovely locations, or getting paid well, or being with friends, but at some point it's between action and cut that you have to focus on and I want to have something to do."

He continued, "I don't want to just be in things because other people want to see them. I want to be able to play something. So, in all the things you've mentioned, I felt like I had something great to play. And, for instance, there's a clamor often for me to go back to Star Trek. Had a fantastic time on Star Trek, I loved all the people, I love being part of that universe, and Prime Lorca, the Prime Universe version of my captain, has yet to be found. But I wouldn't go back just to be in it, I'd go back if you had a great story to tell."

