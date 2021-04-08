Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs Has Ruined the Movies for His Kids

✖

Jason Isaacs stars as the villainous Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, and while his kids would assuredly have a different experience watching the films than most audiences, the actor recently confirmed that he "ruined" the entire franchise, as his kids won't even watch the movies. Making matters seemingly worse is the fact that his kids love the books, so even though his role as Lucius is a little bit more family-friendly than his more adult-themed fare, they still have no interest in watching their father portray the Slytherin and his attempts to revive Voldemort as they wage war with Hogwarts.

"Oh God no, my kids don’t watch anything I’m in – I’ve ruined it for them. They’d rather eat their own toes than watch anything their Dad’s in," Isaacs shared with BBC Breakfast, per Digital Spy. "Let’s park Harry Potter for a second. In almost everything else I’ve ever done they’d be watching their dad either have sex or murder people – sometimes both at the same time. It’s not anything people want to deal with – except in therapy."

He added, "They love the books on the other hand."

Funnily enough, Isaacs' co-star in the series Rupert Grint recently detailed how, despite having only seen the initial three films as a kid, he anticipates having to watch all of them in the near future, as his young daughter will eventually gain interest in the series.

“I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” Grint confirmed with Variety. “But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her.”

Back in 2018, Grint had detailed that the later films were still too recent of experiences and he had a harder time taking himself out of the project.

“I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back,” Grint shared with Radio Times. “But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do.”

Reports have claimed that a Harry Potter series is being developed for HBO Max, but official plans for such a series have yet to be confirmed.

