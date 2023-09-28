Dumbledore Actor Michael Gambon Dies at 82

Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies, has died after "a bout of pneumonia."

Actor Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter movies, has died, according to his publicist. The actor -- born in 1940 in Dublin, Ireland -- was 82 years old. According to a statement from the family relayed by his publicist, the actor died after "a bout of pneumonia." He leaves behind his spouse, Anne Miller, and three children.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," reads the statement provided to the AP.

Gambon's acting career spans from 1962-2023. Naturally, during this time, he's accumulated numerous credits, but he's best known for his role as Dumbledore, a prominent character in the Harry Potter series, and a role he took over from Richard Harris after his own death. Harris played Dumbledore in the first two movies, while Gambon played the character in the next six.

The Irish actor made his debut in acting back in 1962 via Gate Theatre's 1962 production of Othello. This was after a couple years as an engineering technician, a profession he learned under an apprenticeship with Vickers-Armstrong. Three years later he made his film debut with Othello in 1965 when the production was brought to the big screen.

In film, notable credits include The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989), The Wings of the Dove (1997), The Insider (1999), Gosford Park (2001), The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), Amazing Grace (2006), Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), The King's Speech (2010), Quartet (2012), and Victoria & Abdul (2017). That said, it was his stint as the aforementioned Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films from 2004 to 2011 that brought him international fame.

Outside of film, the actor received four BAFTA Awards for his work in television, and specifically on the following shows: The Singing Detective (1986), Wives and Daughters (1999), Longitude (2000), and Perfect Strangers (2001).

Considered one of the greatest Irish actors of all time, Gambon was known to have passions outside of acting that included collecting antique guns, clocks, watches, and classic cars, as well as flying as a qualified private pilot. Meanwhile, in 1998, Gambon, at the New Year Honours, was appointed a Knight Bachelor for services to drama.