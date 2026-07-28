After SDCC, I’m More Worried About Avengers: Doomsday Than Ever

Marvel Studios’ return to Hall H was one of the most exciting parts of San Diego Comic-Con this year, and the Saturday presentation brought about many big reveals regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming years, from the much-anticipated Black Panther 3 to Ryan Gosling’s official MCU debut as Ghost Rider. But first, Marvel must get through the next year, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday being more immediate priorities. And the latter will kick off the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga. It should prove as big of an event as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but whether Doomsday and Secret Wars will match them in quality is another story.

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Although Avengers: Doomsday is sure to get audiences to theaters, and get them talking about the MCU, there are some major concerns heading into the 2026 sequel. The film lacks the foundation that made previous Avengers movies so satisfying; many of its characters haven’t interacted before now, raising valid questions about their ability to overcome Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. There are also other issues made more obvious by Marvel’s SDCC appearance, and they make me even more worried about Doomsday heading into the back half of 2026.

Marvel’s SDCC Presentation Continued Leaning Into the Nostalgic Draws of Avengers: Doomsday

When it comes to Avengers: Doomsday, most of Marvel Studios’ SDCC presentation leaned into the nostalgic appeal of the film — and that makes me worried about how well its actual story holds up. It’s no secret that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans’ return to the franchise is a major selling point for the MCU sequel, and it’s something the marketing is leaning into heavily. This continued at the SDCC presentation, which saw both actors appearing to hype up the movie. It also saw Robert Downey Jr. teasing the idea of choosing a team, a sentiment that felt very reminiscent of Captain America: Civil War.

“Decisions will have to be made, you’ll have to be on the side of the good guys, or you’ll have to consider the alternative… joining a family of doom,” Downey said (via Entertainment Weekly. “Come over to the green side.“

The panel also revealed that Hayley Atwell will be back as Peggy Carter, a twist that’s not totally unexpected given that one trailer shows Steve Rogers will a baby. Still, it’s yet another example of Marvel leaning on established actors and characters — ones whose stories were supposed to be finished — to build anticipation for the film. I question if it would need to do this if the new characters and plot commanded the attention they should. And following the footage shown at SDCC, the main threat of the film also feels iffy.

Downey Jr.’s villain in Avengers: Doomsday is supposed to be a Thanos-level threat. Considering what Thor says in the trailer for Doomsday, it’s possible we’re supposed to fear him more than Thanos. However, the footage of the film shown at SDCC is a reminder of how little we know the character. We’re told that he was always the “smartest guy in the room” and given more of a background for his character. But it’s unfortunate that so much of Doctor Doom’s characterization is happening in this movie. With its massive cast, it’s already going to struggle to fit everything it needs to into its run. Expanding on Doctor Doom will only make its pacing and plot structure harder to master. It’s not a great sign.

Fans of the Multiverse Saga will remember that Thanos was slowly built up over the course of its run — and his motivations were touched on through Gamora and Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. As a result, his mission in Infinity War felt like a natural continuation of his story. For Doctor Doom, the MCU will need to do a lot more work to sell his narrative. SDCC makes me worried about its ability to do so. But while I have some big reservations ahead of the next Avengers movie, I’m still excited for it.

Despite Being More Worried Than Ever, SDCC Also Made Me Excited for Avengers: Doomsday

Despite SDCC bringing up some of the biggest obstacles Avengers: Doomsday is facing, the presentation also reignited my excitement for the MCU movie. Assuming it can overcome the obvious challenges, there’s still so much passion surrounding the franchise — and the convention highlighted that fact. Both the actors and the fans are engaged and ready to see this film, and after several years of ups and downs, that’s an exciting change of pace. I’m skeptical, but I also desperately want Avengers: Doomsday to succeed. Of course, it’s possible I’m just chasing the high of Infinity War and Endgame all over again.

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