Entire ‘Harry Potter’ Film Franchise To Stream On HBO

Thanks to HBO, Harry Potter fans will have a perfect way to kick off the new year!

HBO just announced that starting on January 1st, 2018 the service will have all eight movies in the Harry Potter franchise, along with prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. The movies will be available on all of HBO’s platforms, and fans can stream the entire franchise as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are delighted to welcome the Harry Potter films to our catalogue of award-winning original programming and crowd-pleasing theatrical films. HBO has a long-standing reputation as the home of the best classic and recently released Hollywood movies, and having the Harry Potter franchise furthers our objective to bring quality entertainment to our subscribers across all of our platforms,” says Bruce Grivetti, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and President, Film Programming.

To celebrate the big occasion HBO will kick off a marathon of all 9 films starting at 9 am ET/PT on January 1st and ending with Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them on January 2nd, 2018. After the marathon, HBO Family will air one Harry Potter movie each night, and you can find the full schedule below.

Tuesday, January 2nd: Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

Wednesday, January 3rd: Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Thursday, January 4th: Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Friday, January 5th: Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Saturday, January 6th: Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Sunday, January 7th: Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Monday, January 8th: Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows (Part 1)

Tuesday, January 9th: Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows (Part 2)

Wednesday, January 10th: Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This is actually the first time the entire Harry Potter franchise has been available on a single network and thanks to being on HBO will be commercial-free. It’s also the first time the entire series has been available to stream.

It should make the wait for the next installment, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2, a little easier to bear. The upcoming sequel to the prequel original has a 3.57 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote on here.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2 hits theaters on November 16, 2018.