New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Debuts With Promising Early Rotten Tomatoes Score

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to make its highly anticipated return to screens with a new movie later this month, and its early debut with Rotten Tomatoes is a promising start to the film’s full launch. Original franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have launched Avatar Studios together with Paramount and Nickelodeon with the intent of expanding Avatar: The Last Airbender with all sorts of new animated projects. After years of development, the first of these new outings is finally here with an adult Aang taking on a major threat.

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be making its streaming debut with Paramount+ on July 25th, but reviews from critics are now making their way to fans and it’s a promising start for the outing. With an early score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes with 12 reviews counted for the film as of this time, this is a good sign moving forward for when it cements whether or not it’s going to be a “Certified Fresh” film with the famous review aggregator platform.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Early Reviews are Positive

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has gotten off to a promising start with critics, but it’s unfortunately been a very tough road for the feature film thus far. Not only had it been delayed a few times during the course of its development, it was ultimately bumped from its originally intended theatrical release to its now exclusive to Paramount+ streaming debut. This was already a divisive move among fans, but then things got even worse as the film was stolen and entirely leaked online long before it was set to make its debut later this October.

The film leaked to many viewers online, and even seemed to impact the official launch of the film with Paramount+. This current release of July also seemed to come out of nowhere, perhaps as a response to the leak. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be going all out for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend, but this is at the cost of any marketing or hype that could have been built up ahead of an official launch in Fall. It was just one hit after another for this one.

When Does Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Officially Come Out?

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will be making its official worldwide streaming debut with Paramount+ on July 25th, and it will be hosting an early premiere for fans during the SDCC 2026 weekend on July 24th. It will also be getting a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles for a few days, but this will sadly be only limited to those regions for a short time. It’s not likely that the film will be hitting the big screen anytime soon even if reviews from critics and fans are entirely positive.

Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Steve Ahn, and William Mata, original franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino oversee the film as part of Avatar Studios, and there are already new projects from the franchise now in the works. Avatar: Seven Havens is an official TV anime sequel series also slated for a release sometime in the future, and the creators have teased even more projects could be on the way if Avatar Studios continues to knock it out of the park.

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