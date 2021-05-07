Harry Potter Video Replaces All Wands With Guns

One Harry Potter fan decided to replace the wands in the movie with guns, and fans find it strange but very humorous. Mighty Mopar was up to some of their hijinks and the clip from August began making the rounds again. The VFX work to drop this many firearms into the movie is staggering. As is the necessary animation to have all the clips dropping and what not. However, it’s hard to shake the strange sensation of a gun in a world where there are wizards who fly on brooms and witches who fight werewolves. But, fantasy settings can be weird places sometimes. In the description for the clip, Mopar calls Harry Potter “John Wick Jr.” and now we all are probably wondering what in the world Daniel Radcliffe would look like in such a project. (If you’re reading this without picturing that meme of him holding the two guns, then what are we doing here?)

In some more charming Harry Potter news, Matthew Lewis shared a special story about Alan Rickman recently. On Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, he explained how the beloved actor offered him some career advice. The entire crew really loved the Snape actor and wanted to thank him as their time together drew near a close. Well, when Lewis approached Rickman, there was a conversation that will remain in the Neville Longbottom star’s memory for a long time.

He began, “I went to his trailer. And I just said to him, 'Hey, I know it’s your last day, and I just wanted to say this has been incredible, to have worked with you for this long. I know that we’ve not really spoken very much, but I just wanted to say it was because I terrified, but you were incredible... Thank you for allowing me to work with you for 10 years and not ever shout at me or treating any of us as anything less than your equal.' And he was like, 'Come on in.' And he put the kettle on, and we had a cup of tea and we chatted about what I was going to do in my career moving forward and what he recommended I do."

If you’re looking for more Potter, remember that HBO Max has a lot planned for the franchise in the coming years.

"There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises," Jason Kilar told a crowd at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference. "And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's lot [sic] of fun and potential there as well."

