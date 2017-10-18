These ‘Harry Potter’ Hedwig Glove Mittens Are Adorable And Functional

When the weather gets chilly, your buddy Hedwig will keep your hands warm so that you can cast spells with your wand at a moment’s notice. Or check Facebook on your smartphone – whatever. That’s because these Hedwig glomits can convert easily from fingerless gloves to mittens.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.
Currently, the Hedwig glomits are available here for less than $12 on sale – which is a steal. Honestly, I want to build an entire ensemble around them. In fact, I think I will do just that. Here are some items that you could wear with these gloves for a casual Halloween costume – or even an everyday Harry Potter-themed outfit:
• Harry Potter Hogwarts House Cardigans
• Marauder’s Map Combat Boots
• Harry Potter Hogwarts Letter Slouch Backpack
• Harry Potter Earrings Set
• Harry Potter Hair Bows