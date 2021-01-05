Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave's Infant Son Hospitalized with COVID-19

✖

Today, the Harry Potter fandom is reaching out its wands and well-wishes to a member of its own. Jessie Cave, the actress who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, informed fans today that her youngest son has contracted COVID-19. The British actress announced the news on social media with a picture of her infant boy who is currently in hospital.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive," Cave wrote on Instagram after UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced sweeping lockdown regulations for the nation. "He's OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Cave went on to say she was upset to find her 11-week-old son back in hospital so soon after his birth in October but is in awe of the health care workers providing him and others care.

"This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," the actress shared. "Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

Earlier this year, Cave announced she had welcomed her third child with comedian Alfie Brown on social media. The actress said her son was born on October 22 "just 40 mins" after her water broke. Cave described the birth as more chaotic than her previous but was immensely grateful for the help of her midwives.

"This has been a very different experience to my first two births ... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control," the star shared (via Entertainment Weekly). "We are currently in the neo-natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now."

Cave's family is one of the millions in the UK impacted by COVID-19 as a highly transmissible form of the virus was recently identified in the country. Johnson said scientists have found this new strain to be between 50-70% more transmissible. Hospitalizations are up in accordance with this new stain with more than 270,000 in hospital around the UK. The nation's new lockdown began on Tuesday, January 5 and is expected to continue through mid-February at least.