Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Instagram, Shares Photo of New Baby

Back in May, the actor known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, Rupert Grint, welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. The couple started dating in 2011 and have always been pretty private. In fact, they only announced the pregnancy a month before their daughter was born. Since the couple is known for being private, fans of Grint were both shocked and delighted yesterday to learn the actor had joined Instagram. The actor's first post was a photo with his baby, which you can check out below.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," Grint wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. “Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx,” he wrote.

While the image of Grint with his daughter is beyond adorable, our favorite thing about his brand new Instagram page has to be his profile picture. The star chose a photo of iconic actor Maggie Smith, who portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies, kissing him on the cheek. You can check out his Instagram page here.

Back in June, Grint was one of many Harry Potter stars to speak out against writer JK Rowling's transphobic remarks. "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men," Grint said. "We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment." Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) also spoke out in support of the transgender community.

As for Grint's career, the former Weasley has been involved with various projects, including the television adaptation of Snatch and M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant. Servant recently got a second season greenlight. Snatch has not been renewed for a third season as of yet.

All eight Harry Potter movies are no longer available to watch for free on any streaming service. However, they will probably return to Peacock before NBCUniversal's control of the films runs out.