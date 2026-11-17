December is going to be a huge month for Harry Potter fans. HBO’s eagerly anticipated television adaptation of the beloved series of books will make its debut on December 25th, offering up a deeper dive into the Wizarding World as well as the story of the Boy Who Lived and, from the way the first looks we’ve gotten are shaping up, it may just be the most definitive take yet. But there’s definitely still an important place for the movie series for fans and while December will be great with the arrival of the series, some fans might not be happy because of a major looming departure.

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All 8 Harry Potter movies are currently streaming on Peacock, but if you’re wanting to catch up on them before the HBO series arrives, you only have a couple of weeks left to do so. The films will all be gone on December 1st, which means the last day to stream is November 30th. We don’t yet know where the movies will go next — though it is probably a solid guess that we will see them make their way to HBO Max either next month or soon after. As the streaming platforms roll out their December lineups, we’ll know more but for now, plan your binge accordingly to get ready for the newest iteration of the iconic story.

The Harry Potter Films Have Been the Definitive Take on the Story For Years (And The TV Show Might Not Change That)

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When it comes to the upcoming HBO series, there is a lot to be excited about for Harry Potter fans. We already know that the series — which is expected to go much more in depth into each book of J.K. Rowling’s series over the course of seven season, one for each book — and bring to the screen characters that were omitted from the films, there is also a good bit of trepidation for fans as well. A first clip was recently released from the series and while it sticks close to the film’s depiction of the Sorting Hat ceremony during the first night feast, there are differences that has fans split. The clip offers a look at how the series is going to expand the perspective of the story beyond Harry’s point of view as well as some aesthetic difference that film fans aren’t sure how they feel about just yet.

But while it is very much going to be a wait and see situation for the television series, it honestly does have a bit of an uphill battle to win over some Harry Potter fans. The movie franchise has long been the gold standard when it comes to the world (beyond, of course, the books) and for a lot of fans it will be very hard to top or even come close to it. There’s also the cultural climate Harry Potter finds itself in. Rowling has made headlines in recent years with her divisive comments on specific social issues, leading many fans to want nothing to do with the new series as it supports Rowling and her views. The movies, on the other hand, come from a time before Rowling made her divisive statements and stance known, something that allows it to remain a treasured piece of entertainment for some. Of course, there is also the fact that the original Harry Potter films are just that iconic and the original performances so memorable that some people won’t even want to see how the new version shakes out.

For now, fans who love the original films can stream them on Peacock before they leave on December 1st.

Will you be checking out HBO’s Harry Potter or are you a ride or die for the original films? Let us know in the comments.