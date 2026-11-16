Disney Reveals Hexed Will Be Their Last Movie With a Traditional Animation Style

Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation Studios Jared Bush has just teased the end of a massive Disney animation era following the media giant’s upcoming movie Hexed. Disney has pretty consistently received criticism of late, whether that’s backlash to the company’s many live-action remakes—the common refrain for which is they’ve done very little other than recreate the movie beat for beat—or just disinterest in new projects, such as Wish. However, the newest Disney animated movie, Hexed, is hitting theaters on Nov. 25 and seems to actually have a chance at success.

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For one thing, the cast is ridiculously star-studded, with the lead character, Billie, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld is joined by major names like Rashida Jones, Alan Tudyk, Jodie Foster, Walter Goggins, and more. Additionally, and perhaps even more importantly, the movie’s first trailer received surprisingly very positive comments from audiences, with some going as far as to say this could be the very change that Disney desperately needs right now. Unfortunately, Bush’s latest comments suggesting that Hexed may be the last Disney movie with the traditional animation style could mean that the House of Mouse is heading into a real ‘out of the frying pan and into the fire’ situation. Check out Bush’s exact comments and what they might mean below.

Hexed Could Be the End of an Era

Per Deadline, regarding Hexed and the future of Disney animation, Bush said, “Frozen 3 is coming out next year. We have an all-new original called Clay the year after that, which is, like, our first major new art style. I should probably tell you, this year’s movie, Hexed, which is an original, it may be our last original in the Disney art style as people know it. I think, beyond this, any original is going to be wildly different.” When pressed to explain what that meant, Bush added, “I think people will understand when they see a Disney original recently, like, oh, here’s our CG animation style. That said, I think that the next several originals all have wildly different art styles. We’re really going to be pushing into some new areas, so to me, it’s a really exciting moment for us.”

Jared Bush shares updates on ‘Zootopia 3,’ ‘Frozen 3’ and ‘Hexed’ and reveals the new, upcoming animated films at Disney will have “wildly different art styles”: “We’re really going to be pushing into some new areas” | #GovernorsAwards pic.twitter.com/nw16Ci8WoD — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 16, 2026

As excited as Bush might be for this change, this update seems very likely to ruffle feathers. As much as Disney fans have complained about the live-action remakes not adding or changing enough to warrant a whole new movie, the fanbase is also known for being one driven by nostalgia—something that tends not to pair well with major changes or ends of eras such as the one Bush seems to suggest is coming. Granted, he only said that Hexed “may be” the last Disney animated movie in this art style given that the next several projects are “wildly different,” so there is a chance that this animation style will return, especially if the change is poorly received. For now, though, signs point towards a brand-new era for Disney.

Are you excited to see what these new projects will bring in terms of animation style changes, or are you concerned about these comments? Share your thoughts down below.