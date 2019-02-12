Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Interest In ‘Harry Potter’ Marauders Series

Harry Potter wrapped his journey years ago on film and in print, but the boy wizard’s legacy lives on. Fantastic Beasts brought life back to the Wizarding World with its prequel tale, and it turns out the actor behind Harry knows the spin-off he’d like to see next.

Well, here’s a hint: Mischief Managed!

During a recent appearance at the Television Critics Association, Radcliffe spoke with TV Guide about the possibility of a Harry Potter reboot. The British actor said he believed the remake could happen, but he is more interested in seeing the Marauders come to life.

“I feel like there are other stories from that world that you could absolutely turn into a TV series, 100 percent,” the actor said before saying he wanted to see the Marauders most of all.

“A series with the older generation, that could be very cool.”

As for an overall Harry Potter reboot, Radcliffe says he’s certain he will not be the only actor to step into the character’s shoes.

“I definitely think there will be another version of it within my lifetime. It will be interesting to see,” Radcliffe said. “At the moment those films have sort of a sacred varnish on them, but that will be worn away at some point… I’m just intrigued to see when that happens.”

While the franchise meant a great deal to Radcliffe growing up, it seems the star is ready to see others give their take on the boy wizard. These days, the former child star has taken to the stage and will star in Miracle Workers, an upcoming series on TBS. Most recently, rumors began swirling that Radcliffe was a contender to join the MCU as Wolverine when Disney’s deal with 20th Century Fox goes through, but the star has since batted away such reports.

“This is what happens when you make jokes,” Radcliffe said about a joke he made about being cast.

“Wouldn’t it be great if you could just start casting yourself in things by just saying them in interviews? So I guess people have been asking something about me and Wolverine, and I made a joke about [playing] Wolverine after being in a hot wash, like I’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and the internet seems to think that I was putting that out there on my dream board cosmic ordering system.”

