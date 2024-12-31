Harry Potter Star Reveals Why Filming Final Movie Was a “Pain in the Ass”

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes had a lot to say about his experience playing Voldemort in a new interview, but fans may be surprised by the factor he singled out as a “pain in the ass.” Fiennes played the series’ central antagonist in five out of the eight movies, including some intense action sequences — especially in the big finale. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Fiennes revealed that he had some frustrating wardrobe malfunctions on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fiennes did a brief career retrospective in his new interview, commenting on many of his biggest projects including the Harry Potter franchise. While revisiting a climactic action scene at Hogwarts, Fiennes said: “I’m wearing these long silky robes. I had to wear tights under the robes. The tights would work their way down, so the gusset of the tights would be around by my knees, and to get under the robes to hoist the tights up was a big thing, and it could be a bit of a pain in the ass.”

Fiennes’ solution to this issue led to some on-set comedy. He recalled: “I said, ‘Why don’t we cut them?’ And I put a garter belt on. And so, I do sometimes remember teasing the crew or the stunt team by provocatively lifting my skirts to show them my wonderful legs with the garter belt on.”

Jokes aside, Fiennes reflected that there was something unsettling sensual in his approach to the character of Voldemort. Gradually tapping into the villain’s voice, he said: “I think when I’m playing Voldemort, I’m trying to access something without empathy. It’s about power and control, and manipulating of people for power. There’s a real, almost erotic pleasure in how I can control you. I know I have the power to do it, you have no chance.”

Fiennes has been out promoting his new movie Conclave all month, and he has answered plenty of questions about Harry Potter along the way. The franchise is back in the headlines lately as HBO’s new TV series adaptation of the novels moves along. As recently as November of 2022, Fiennes said that he would be willing to reprise the role of Voldemort himself if asked. However, he has also praised some of the other actors suggested for the role on social media, such as Cillian Murphy.

So far, HBO has not announced who will play its new Voldemort, and there are several years to go before the character needs to appear on screen anyway. Fans can see Fiennes now in Conclave, streaming on Peacock.