Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Playing Voldemort Again

The final entry in the Harry Potter series might have seen Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort being defeated by the titular wizard, but Fiennes isn't ruling out a possible return as the character, confirming with Variety that he'd be open to the opportunity. The seeming permanence of Voldemort's defeat in the franchise would make a return in any sort of sequel capacity seem unlikely, though the sprawling nature of the Wizarding World could possibly allow Fiennes to reprise his role in a spin-off opportunity, though with no confirmed plans of such an adventure, it's unknown where a return could happen.

"Sure, of course," Fiennes shared with the outlet in regards to a Voldemort return. "No question about it."

While fans will likely be excited to hear that Fiennes still has passion for the role, the likelihood of him appearing in a live-action project is a bit more complicated, due to the murky future of the Wizarding World.

After the conclusion of the Harry Potter films, the franchise stayed afloat with the Fantastic Beasts series, with that series' third installment debuting earlier this year. With those films taking place decades before the Harry Potter films, as well as unfolding in America, it would seem unlikely that Voldemort could make an appearance. Additionally, before his more monstrous Voldemort, the character initially appeared as the more human Tom Riddle, a form Fiennes would be unlikely to take.

Not only do the Fantastic Beasts films conceptually make a Voldemort appearance seem implausible, but the dwindling audience response to those films has put the entire franchise in jeopardy. While the series was planned as having five films, the growingly underwhelming reactions to the adventures thus far has resulted in reports that the two films will be combined into one or potentially be scrapped entirely.

Along with the Fantastic Beasts films specifically, the entire future of the Wizarding World seems to be up in the air, with various reports about Warner Bros. offering somewhat conflicting reports about the franchise's future. While some sources claim that there are currently no talks about future films, others say there are tentative conversations, with some saying there could be spinoffs as others tease possible sequels.

Whatever the future might hold for the Wizarding World, Fiennes is confirmed to be at least one star who would be on board with a return.

