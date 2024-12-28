Harry Potter Fans Still Upset Over THAT Voldemort Scene: “Worst Change They Ever Made”

Harry Potter fans are still upset over a Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 scene involving Harry and Voldemort 13 years later. Most Harry Potter fans agree that the movies are a top tier adaptation of the J.K. Rowling book series. However, not every scene from all eight movies is a hit with fans. Not only did the movies cut and make changes to various parts of the books, but they made cuts and changes in the filming process, preferring certain shots and scenes to others.

To this end, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 naturally has a ton of major and consequential scenes as the final movie in an eight-movie series. One of these scenes is of course the final battle between Harry and Voldemort.

For this part of the movie, Yates shot multiple scenes that didn’t make it into the final cut, including a scene where Harry is standing over the dead body of Voldemort. It is a simple scene, yet impactful, even without post-production magic. And it’s a scene Harry Potter fans have longed to see in the movie ever since learning about it.

“I still wanna know who was the ‘genius’ who deleted this. It looks epic,” reads a popular post on the Harry Potter Reddit page. “And not any less cinematic than the final version, actually I think this one would’ve been more impactful.”

“Voldemort disappearing into a cloud of smoke when he dies with nobody apart from Harry witnessing it, versus weak and feeble Tom Riddle falling dead to the ground after Harry completely humiliates him in front of everyone. One of, if not the worst change they made,” reads the top comment with nearly 10,000 votes of agreement.

“The books describe Voldemort’s death as ‘mundane finality.’ Absolute genius. Voldemort was just a man who died, nothing more. The movies took that entire meaning and made it into ‘haha CGI look cool.’ Hopefully the new HBO series will deliver,” adds another fan.

A third comment adds: “I just finished reading the books yesterday and I literally just told my co-worker about five minutes ago how much I disliked that change in the movies.”

For those out of the loop, Yates was the driving force behind this change, preferring what ended up in the movie for being a more intimate scene, at least from his perspective. That said, it is a massive departure from the books in the biggest scene of the series. Suffice to say, it was very contentious at the time and has proven contentious ever since.

