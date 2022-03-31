Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

✖

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.

"I'm just so already dramatically bored of hearing people's opinions about it that I just don't want to be another opinion adding to it," Radcliffe told Good Morning Britain. However, the Harry Potter alum did recall what it's like when an awards show host makes jokes at your expense while you're in the audience. "When you're going on stuff as a kid you're never quite sure if the joke's with you or you're the butt of the joke," he explained. "So you sort of have a mode of just being like 'I'll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it'll end soon.'"

Both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have shared posts on social media in the wake of the altercation, and Rock addressed the moment in a stand-up show. The Academy has claimed they have opened up an investigation into how best to handle the exchange.

As for Radcliffe, the actor recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his post-Harry Potter career opportunities.

"I think now at this point, I've got a reputation for being kind of weird in the things I want to do, which is lovely and weird, but gets weird, which is great," Radcliffe shared in an exclusive interview. "But generally speaking, I think the way I saw it after Potter was that for every person that did only see me as as one thing, there was somebody out there who was excited by the chance to show me as something else. So, you know, there's some directors would be like, 'Oh, he's only Harry Potter,' an some directors to be like, 'Oh, I'd love to reinvent him in a way for the world.' So, you know, it goes both ways."

The Lost City is now playing in theaters.