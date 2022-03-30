More than two days since the 94th Academy Awards and the Internet has yet to stop talking about the night’s most surprising event. Will Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Chris Rock in the face after taking an exception to a joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the incident, Smith went back onto the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Actor in the Leading Role, which he won for his performance in King Richard. Rock declined to press charges against Smith and the latter has since published an apology to the former. Still, the Academy is launching its own investigation into the incident to determine the next steps.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences shared a statement to its members in a letter, explaining that the entire issue is being investigated. The inquiry is expected to take “a few weeks,” according to the Academy officers.

“To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night,” reads the statement. “As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith.As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.”

“We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated,” the statement continues. “Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.”

There has been no word yet as to what kind of punishments the Academy is considering for Smith’s actions on Sunday night. There is a possibility that the investigation could result in the rescinding of Smith’s Oscar, but that scenario isn’t believed to be very likely.