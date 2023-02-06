Harry Potter Star Reveals What He Took From the Set: "It Was So Shady."

Harry Potter franchise star Rupert Grint revealed that, even though security was on high alert in the final days of the series' production, he managed to secretly steal a memento from the set. According to the star, he unscrewed the door number from the Potter house, and managed to sneak it home in spite of the fact that Warner Bros. security were stationed at the gates, hoping to avoid too many pieces of the production from heading out the door. It makes sense from both perspectives: for the creatives involved with the franchise, it was a life-changing experience that accounted for almost a decade of their lives.

For Warner Bros., it was a hugely expensive production set in a world that they might very well want to revisit. Anything that goes missing, then, would have to be recreated if they ever decided to make a follow-up movie, or a reunion special that recycled the series' sets, or anything like that.

"They were really strict," Grint told People in an interview landing this week. "The last few days, there was security at the gates literally searching cars. But I did get away with the door number of Harry's house. I had to unscrew it. It was so shady."

Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the films, but has since gone on to do some other high profile work. He has been working with filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan on both his Apple TV+ series Servant and his just-released film Knock at the Cabin.

Knock at the Cabin is a secret adaptation of author Paul Tremblay's novel, The Cabin at the End of the World. Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter). It is, written, produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The first Knock at the Cabin trailer was recently released – watch it HERE.

Here's the official synopsis for the film: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Servant is streaming on Apple TV+. Knock at the Cabin is in theaters now.