M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Confirmed as Adaptation of Fan-Favorite Horror Novel

When filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan announced his new movie last year it came with a title, Knock at the Cabin, that made many horror fans wonder. Plot details would later pop up that really made it seem like this movie had something in common with writer Paul Tremblay's horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, and now we know that it does, because it's an adaptation of that book. Tremblay, whose other books include titles like A Head Full of Ghosts and Disappearance at Devil's Rock, confirmed the news in an interview with CNBC.

"I honestly spent a chunk of my 2022 spring quelling internet rumors and putting out Twitter fires connecting the book and movie," Tremblay revealed. "It reached a point in early June where that became impossible, however, with all the information out there, including the IMDb page. I have been doing my part to be respectful of movie marketing desires and certainly wouldn't dream of spoiling anything. Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film."

Tremblay went on to confirm that he spent a few days on set and spoke extensively with M. Night about the book, revealing it's been in the works as a feature film since 2017. While Shyamalan was initially just attached as a producer to the project, he eventually decided to direct himself after another filmmaker dropped out from the adaptation.

"Of course, it was thrilling to hear that he was interested as I've enjoyed a number of his movies," Tremblay added. "At the time, though, given my prior experience with the ups and downs and the waiting game of development, I'd heard lots of exciting names attached to or interested in my prior novels and then things inevitably would fall apart. When it became clear that not only was Night interested and attached, that the movie was in fact going into preproduction and then production, I then moved from cautious optimism to real-time excited."

Shyamlan has assembled a killer cast for the new film with the ensemble including Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, Harry Potter and Servant star Rupert Grint, Luther and Old star Nikki Amuka-Bird, Pennyworth star Ben Aldridge, and Mindhunter and The Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff. Knock At the Cabin is currently set to hit theaters on February 3, 2023.