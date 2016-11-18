New Harry Potter: The Exhibition Announced For 2022

The Harry Potter franchise is launching a new exhibition that fans all around the world will get to experience, come 2022. Titled Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the new attraction will be an immersive and interactive set of instillations based on both the main Harry Potter series and the Fantastic Beasts spinoff series, as "Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films as they engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations." Harry Potter: The Exhibition is set to tour regions in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific Region, Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa.

You can check out full details of Harry Potter: The Exhibition in the official announcement from Warner Bros. and Imagine Exhibitions:

Fans Of The Wizarding World Rejoice! An All-New Harry Potter: The Exhibition Is Coming In 2022

Warner Bros. Consumer Products partners with Imagine Exhibitions to create and develop An all-new magical experience that will tour around the world

ATLANTA and BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand-new Wizarding World exhibition is now under development and is scheduled to make its worldwide debut in 2022.

Imagine Exhibitions today announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a newly innovative Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts exhibition which is slated to tour in multiple regions around the world including: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Region (APAC) and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).

The all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition, will be a scalable experience that will delight fans from around the world, the exhibition will have a footprint between 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) up to 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters).

"We are honored to be entrusted with the iconic Harry Potter brand and excited to develop and share an exhibition experience that celebrates the magic of the Wizarding World," said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "We look forward to working with world-class partners, promoters, and sponsors to bring an all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition to fans around the globe."

The initial venue for the all-new Harry Potter: The Exhibition will be announced in the coming months.

For over 20 years, the Harry Potter stories and films have captivated fans worldwide. For today's growing community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World connects all aspects of this magical realm, including seven much-loved novels (which have sold over 500 million copies worldwide), eight timeless Harry Potter films, the multiple Tony and Olivier award-winning stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the first two of the five-part Fantastic Beasts film series. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will deliver to a devoted and growing fanbase a comprehensive touring exhibition.

The new exhibition will celebrate the most iconic moments of the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, and the expanded Wizarding World through an immersive, behind-the-scenes exhibition experience. This groundbreaking touring exhibition will present beautifully crafted environments that honor the beloved characters, settings, and beasts seen in the films while exploring the filmmaking magic that brought them to life. Visitors will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films as they engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the experts at Imagine Exhibitions, on this all-new Harry Potter exhibition," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Global Themed Entertainment at Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Everyone involved with this project is committed to bringing a masterfully crafted newly innovative Wizarding World experience to fans around the world."