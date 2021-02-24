Harry Potter Launches Fun Quidditch and Luna Lovegood Sneakers

Harry Potter fans have two new, affordable high-top sneaker designs to chose from, and we can't decide which one we like the most. There's the red and black Quidditch-themed design with the shiny golden accents and Harry's number 7 on the side, and a pair of Luna Lovegood sneakers that echo her unique style. The colorful (and sparkly) design includes Spectrespecs and Luna's quote "those who matter don't mind" along the bottom sole.

As the title suggests, these Harry Potter shoes are fun, and we mean that in more ways than one because both designs are Fun.com exclusives that you can only order right here. They're priced at only $39.99 each while they last.

Note that the Luna Lovegood sneakers are available in women's sizes 5 to 11 while the Quidditch sneakers are available in unisex sizes 5 to 12 in men's and 7 to 14 in women's. If they're anything like the recent Beetlejuice sneakers from Fun, the most popular sizes will sell out quickly.

On that note, the Harry Potter sneakers follow a range of new designs that hit Fun.com today. These designs include Wonder Woman, Baby Yoda, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. You can shop their entire sneaker collection right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.