Muppets Haunted Mansion Star Miss Piggy Reveals How She Created Her Kermit Halloween Costume

The Muppets are back! The new Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, is now streaming on Disney+ and sees Gonzo the Great and Pepe the King Prawn staying the night at a haunted house that will look familiar to any fan of Disneyland. There are many great guest stars featured in the special, including iconic television star, Ed Asner, who sadly passed away in August at age 91. While Gonzo and Pepe explore the Haunted Mansion, the rest of the Muppets are enjoying a Halloween party, and Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog nailed in their couple’s costume. The duo went as each other, and in a recent Instagram post, Miss Piggy revealed the hilarious way she created her beau’s eyes.

“Don’t Kermie and moi look positively adorable in our Halloween costumes?? To make perfect @KermittheFrog eyes I just cut a ping pong ball in half – who knew! #MuppetsHauntedMansion is now streaming on @DisneyPlus,” Miss Piggy wrote. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Gonzo and Pepe had a chat with ComicBook.com about what fans can expect from the special.

“Well, we’ve been thinking for years about doing a Halloween special. I mean, like 20, 30 years. And we finally decided to do it,” Gonzo shared. Pepe added, “Yeah. I think it’s fun because all the different Muppets get to play different roles again. They play different parts. And Gonzo and I get to go in and go through the journey together.” Gonzo chimed in “Yeah, yeah, which is great.”

Gonzo continued, “Oh, yeah. Well, we just had so many great, great people in here.” Pepe added, “First, you’ve got to say Ed Asner.” Gonzo replied, “Beautiful, beautiful Ed Asner. He was in it. It was wonderful to see him.”

In addition to Asner, Muppets Haunted Mansion features big names such as John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz, Sasheer Zamata, Alfonso Riberio, Pat Sajak, Skai Jackson, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, and Craig Robinson. Kim Irvine, the Executive Creative Director of Disney Imagineering, will also appear in the special, which is exciting because of her special connection to the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland. You can find the official description for Muppets Haunted Mansion below:

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and ‘Muppet-ized’ sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience. This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, ‘Rest In Peace,’ ‘Life Hereafter’ and ‘Tie The Knot Tango’, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.”

Muppets Haunted Mansion is now streaming on Disney+.