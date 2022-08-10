Disneyland Fans Celebrate Haunted Mansion Anniversary
Haunted Mansion fans were celebrating the ride's anniversary. Back in 1969, Disneyland opened the gates to the spooky attraction. People just love Haunted Mansion and were not slow to celebrate the milestone on social media. Back in 2003, Walt Disney Pictures trotted out a film version of the ride starring Eddie Murphy. Now, there's another effort to bring The Haunted Mansion to big screen. The Muppets actually performed an homage to the attraction on Disney+ last year. The Ghost and Molly McGee fans are also looking forward to an animated short based on the Disneyland favorite. Check out some of the best posts down below.
Back in 2014, Guillermo del Toro talked about his effort to bring the movie to life on the big screen. He began, "It's a hard screenplay to crack. We've done it a few times. We are on our third or fourth draft, with 2 different writing teams, and I think the main thing is to try to combine everything that is great about the ride into the movie, and to make it a really intense but with a sense of fun – just like the ride. It's a tough balance, and I would be happy to report if we had the screenplay."
#Disneyland Haunted Mansion Opened This Day 1969. https://t.co/5VxygtAXcR— Stephen Stanton (@Stephen_Stanton) August 9, 2022
Happy 53rd birthday to The Haunted Mansion! Photos I took of The Hatbox Ghost losing his head over Constance Hatchaway, who's brought to glorious afterlife by @KatCressida. #Disneyland #HauntedMansion @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/5rf97wHh5n— R. J. Crowther Jr. (@RJCrowtherJr) August 9, 2022
Celebrating The Haunted Mansion's 53rd birthday! A few of my favorite photos I've taken of my Tomb Sweet Tomb: #Disneyland #HauntedMansion @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Zd2Zpo24qj— R. J. Crowther Jr. (@RJCrowtherJr) August 9, 2022
I heard it was the anniversary of the Haunted Mansion. #Disneyland #hauntedmansion pic.twitter.com/eBkip6yrfp— Jason Morgan (@jlm_pix) August 9, 2022
Halloween time is in full swing at Disneyland as spooky merch has made it’s way to the World of Disney! 👻#Disneyland #Disneyparks pic.twitter.com/x92smVI1dR— Exploring Attractions 🎢 (@ExpAttractions) August 9, 2022
Happy 53rd Anniversary to The Haunted Mansion! Truly the best ride out there. #hauntedmansion #Disney #disneyland #DisneyWorld #Halloween #spooky #hauntedmansion53 pic.twitter.com/1rWfls26W0— Will Heff 🎃 (@SquillyHeff) August 9, 2022
Happy 53rd birthday to the Haunted Mansion, the best attraction ever. Behind it is the Smiler, but the Haunted Mansion is better!#HauntedMansion #Disneyland #GrimGrinningGhosts pic.twitter.com/wcbL69BQAs— ZakozController (@ZakozC) August 9, 2022
Grim grinning ghosts first came out to socialize on this day in 1969 when the #HauntedMansion opened at #Disneyland. #disneyhistory pic.twitter.com/Lzp04cL0P5— Main St. Art Corner (@MainStArtCorner) August 9, 2022
Halloween came early at Disneyland! #Disneyland #DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/9F5CmuzPtt— Market House (@MarketHousePod) August 8, 2022