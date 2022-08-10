Disneyland Fans Celebrate Haunted Mansion Anniversary

Haunted Mansion fans were celebrating the ride's anniversary. Back in 1969, Disneyland opened the gates to the spooky attraction. People just love Haunted Mansion and were not slow to celebrate the milestone on social media. Back in 2003, Walt Disney Pictures trotted out a film version of the ride starring Eddie Murphy. Now, there's another effort to bring The Haunted Mansion to big screen. The Muppets actually performed an homage to the attraction on Disney+ last year. The Ghost and Molly McGee fans are also looking forward to an animated short based on the Disneyland favorite. Check out some of the best posts down below.

Back in 2014, Guillermo del Toro talked about his effort to bring the movie to life on the big screen. He began, "It's a hard screenplay to crack. We've done it a few times. We are on our third or fourth draft, with 2 different writing teams, and I think the main thing is to try to combine everything that is great about the ride into the movie, and to make it a really intense but with a sense of fun – just like the ride. It's a tough balance, and I would be happy to report if we had the screenplay."

What's your favorite ride at Disneyland? Let us know down in the comments!