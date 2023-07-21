Haunted Mansion: Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Playing the Same Role as Miss Piggy (Exclusive)

Haunted Mansion is hitting theaters next week, and it's the latest project inspired by the iconic Disneyland ride. In 2003, Eddie Murphy starred in a film based on the ride, and the Muppets got in on the action when Muppets Haunted Mansion was released on Disney+ in 2021. The new version sees Jamie Lee Curtis taking on the role of Madame Leota, a fan-favorite character from the ride. Jennifer Tilly played the role in the 2003 movie, and Miss Piggy took on the part in the Muppets version. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Curtis about Haunted Mansion, and we thought it would be fun to ask how she feels about Miss Piggy also playing the part so recently. Curtis wasn't about to start any celebrity rivalries, so she only had kind words for the beloved Muppet.

"I would never disparage Miss Piggy, because I think Miss Piggy is a feminist icon. So I am happy to take second position to Miss Piggy," Curtis shared.

Is Haunted Mansion Too Scary For Kids?

During our chat with director Justin Simien, he revealed Disney was concerned some moments in the upcoming film would be too scary. However, kids in the test audience felt differently.

"There were some things that the studio thought would be too scary," Simien revealed. "And then we started to screen the movie and the first folks in, we'd be like, 'Is the movie too scary?' Kids would raise their hands like, 'No, I can handle it. We want more.' And so eventually there were things that I truly didn't think were, especially involving the Hat Box Ghost, and especially with some of the jump scares, that I wasn't sure if it was really going to make it through, but it did because the kids wanted more of it. And I kept saying my first Disney movies, those are still the scariest movies I've ever seen. So I talk about Pinocchio becoming a donkey, Snow White getting lost in the forest, these things are terrifying. Like Simba losing Mufasa, these are scary moments."

"And kids can handle it. And if you just respect them enough to handle the story, they can do it. And we just leaned into that," he added. "Life is scary."

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.