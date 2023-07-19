Haunted Mansion Star LaKeith Stanfield Talks Working With Disney (Exclusive)

Haunted Mansion is coming to theaters this month, and it features a star-studded cast taking on a new story based on the iconic Disneyland ride. There are a few actors in the film who have worked with Disney multiple times before, but it marks Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield's first time playing in the House of Mouse. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Stanfield alongside his co-star, Rosario Dawson, and we asked about his first Disney experience.

"It was cool. Just the scale was really big," Stanfield explained. "And that's what I realized at first, walking onto the set, it was just so intricate. And it's like Rosario pointed out in a conversation that we were having about the level of detail and how many people are involved, it's like a small city. You walk on set, you're like, 'Wow, there's so many people who specialize in their particular aspects.' And it was just nice to have that. And to be involved with this ensemble of just so many different people from different backgrounds that are helping us do this one thing together. It really felt communal and cool."

He continued, "And it made me think about how this is life. It's us, as living beings, working together for a common goal. And it kind of is interesting to think about mortality and all of that and how the generation sort of come in and out tides, and what we're doing while we're here and how we help each other. And I don't know, there's something like metaphorical about that. While we were on set, I was like, 'Wow, we're all here right now. We all won't always be, but we're all here right now and we're enjoying this moment and that matters.' So, it was cool."

Owen Wilson Talks Disney Projects:

Owen Wilson is also in Haunted Mansion, but he is no stranger to Disney. Not only has the actor voiced Lightning McQueen in multiple Cars movies, but he also plays Mobius M. Mobius in Marvel's Loki. Haunted Mansion is one of the most beloved Disneyland rides, and the Cars ride, Radiator Springs Racers, is a fan-favorite at California Adventure. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wilson, and we asked him how it feels to be associated with big rides, and he spoke about being a part of multiple Disney projects.

"I know. And then also doing sort of Mobius in the Marvel. So it's all sort of under the Disney umbrella. But I think that there's a little kid part of myself that would find, or does find it very gratifying that I am connected with, obviously, Cars Land through Lightning McQueen, and now this sort of beloved attraction that I think Justin [Simien], the director, and I know Disney really wanted to try to deliver on what people sort of love and why it is such an iconic attraction," Wilson shared.

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.