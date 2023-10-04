Disney's Haunted Mansion Stars Bring the Laughs in Gag Reel Featurette (Exclusive)

The grim-grinning ghosts of Disney's Haunted Mansion have found their way to your living room! The home release of Justin Simien's new Haunted Mansion movie has finally arrived, following the film's debut in theaters earlier this year. Wednesday morning marked the premiere of Haunted Mansion on Disney+, as well as video on-demand platforms like Amazon, Vudu, and Apple. In less than two weeks, on October 17th, Haunted Mansion will be getting physical editions in DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats.

To celebrate Haunted Mansion's home release, ComicBook.com is bringing you an exclusive look at one of the featurettes available on the physical copies of the film. In the video above, you can check out the Haunted Mansion gag reel, which features the film's stars behind the scenes, showing off some of the takes that weren't able to be used. Take a look!

Haunted Mansion Special Features

Here's the full list of special features available on the physical home release copies of Haunted Mansion:

Featurettes

Making Haunted Mansion – Hear from cast, crew, and filmmakers about creating this grim grinning adventure based on the world-famous ride. See how the ghosts were "brought to life," what role new technology played, and how the wildly popular attraction inspired the film's design.

999 Happy Haunts – There are 999 Happy Haunts inside the Disney Parks' attraction...but always room for one more! See all the Easter eggs (well, maybe not all of them) where characters big, small, alive, departed, human, and otherwise appear in both the movie and the ride.

Deleted Scenes – Take a look at some moments that passed on before the final version of Haunted Mansion was finished.

Carol

1 Star

Harriet's House Of Intuition

They Say The Place Is Haunted

Between Realms

Crump Manor

Emergency Baptism

A Good Head For Business

Gag Reel

Who knew making a scary movie could be so funny!

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is directed by Justin Simien, from a screenplay written Katie Dippold. You can check it out now on-demand and on Disney+.