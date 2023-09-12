Haunted Mansion Home Video Release Dates and Special Features Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This summer delivered Disney fans something they have been waiting years to see, which was the live-action adaptation Haunted Mansion, an experience that honored the spirit of the popular attraction from Disney parks around the world. As if the overall premise of the film and the spirit of the adventure wasn't enough to make it an appropriate watch for Halloween, the film itself takes place leading up to the annual tradition, with fans soon being able to add the adventure to their home video collection and dive deeper into the experience with all-new special features. Haunted Mansion is set to hit Digital HD on October 4th and hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 17th.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion tells the story of Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a single mom, who discovers that the home she and her son share is haunted by irksome ghosts. Hoping to restore domestic tranquility, Gabbie recruits a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid the house of the supernatural squatters. A non-stop blend of action, adventure, and comedy featuring an all-star cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto, Haunted Mansion was written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is "a ghoulish delight" (Aaron Neuwirth, We Love Entertainment) that "captures the spooky fun of the theme park ride with a gaggle of family-friendly humor" (Julian Roman, Movieweb). Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive never-before-seen bonus features including deleted scenes, extended gag reel, and exclusive featurettes. Disney+ viewers can also watch the film from October 4th when it debuts on the streaming service.

Bonus features include:

Featurettes

Making Haunted Mansion – Hear from cast, crew, and filmmakers about creating this grim grinning adventure based on the world-famous ride. See how the ghosts were "brought to life," what role new technology played, and how the wildly popular attraction inspired the film's design.

999 Happy Haunts – There are 999 Happy Haunts inside the Disney Parks' attraction...but always room for one more! See all the Easter eggs (well, maybe not all of them) where characters big, small, alive, departed, human, and otherwise appear in both the movie and the ride.

Deleted Scenes – Take a look at some moments that passed on before the final version of Haunted Mansion was finished.

Gag Reel

Who knew making a scary movie could be so funny!



Haunted Mansion is set to hit Digital HD on October 4th and hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 17th. Pre-orders will be available here on Amazon soon.

