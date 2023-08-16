Disney's Haunted Mansion Movie Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's iconic Haunted Mansion attraction recently got a new film adaptation that's been a box office disappointment, but the good news is that Haunted Mansion Funko Pops have flown off the shelves in the past, and a new batch has just arrived. \The collection includes Pop figures and plush, and you can get your pre-orders in via the links below.

In related news, shopDisney recently opened up their Halloween Shop and it features a collection of ghoulish Haunted Mansion get-ups that include a glow-in-the-dark dress and blazer, a spirit jersey, a sleep set, Dooney & Bourke bags, an ear headband, a MagicBand, and even a pair of Crocs. You can check out shopDisney's entire Haunted Mansion collection right here. Some of our favorite styles include the following:

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Dress for Women ($69.99): "Perfect for a ghoul's night out or for staying close to ''Tomb Sweet Tomb,'' this glow-in-the-dark Haunted Mansion dress is inspired by all the gleeful, spooky glamor of the beloved Disney Park attraction. With an allover glow-in-the-dark print that echoes the mansion's iconic wallpaper, dramatic white collar and cuffs, and cheeky embroidery, this gorgeous gothy dress is filled with vintage-inspired style that is sure to liven your wardrobe and haunt your dreams."

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the Dark Blazer for Adults ($69.99): "You will never blend into the background wearing this Haunted Mansion blazer. Inspired by the iconic wallpaper of The Haunted Mansion attraction, the allover print features glow-in-the-dark eyes. A haunting mix of classic style and spooky fun, it has a notched lapel and a single glow-in-the-dark button. Slip it on and get ready to stand out. "

The Haunted Mansion Clogs for Adults by Crocs ($59.99): "Step this way, mortal, these Haunted Mansion Crocs are frighteningly comfy and stylishly spooky. What better way to walk through the Haunted Mansion attraction or anywhere the spirits move you? They feature an allover design inspired by the immortal Disney Parks attraction plus eight sculpted Jibbitz including Madame Leota, the Caretaker, the Bride, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the Black Cat. Slip on these ghostly clogs and feel like you're floating on air. "

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults ($79.99): "Ever get the feeling there is someone behind you? It's the Hatbox Ghost of course in all his ghoulish glee on the back of this Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey (no pun intended). ''There's Always Room for One More,'' as the glow-in-the-dark screen text says, echoing the Ghost Host's haunting line from the beloved attraction, and the eerily familiar monogram is printed on the front. With glow-in-the-dark accents, it's the perfect souvenir that is sure to follow you anywhere."

The Haunted Mansion ''Eyes'' Ear Headband ($34.99): "Ever have the feeling you're being watched? It must be this attention-grabbing Haunted Mansion ''Eyes'' ear headband. Inspired by the Disney Park attraction, it comes complete with an iconic pair of eyes acting the part of the headband's bow. Screen art, featuring the spooky estate, immortal characters and the famous warning ''Welcome, Foolish Mortals,'' adorns the front of the ears. Turn around and see that the eyes are there too, making this ear-ie headband a real looker."

Madame Leota Loungefly Mini Backpack ($88): "Even without the psychic abilities of Madame Leota, it's possible to see that there's a frightfully fashionable backpack in your future. One of the notorious inhabitants of The Haunted Mansion attraction, Leota's face is framed within her crystal ball on the front of this simulated leather mini backpack by Loungefly that features glow-in-the-dark elements."

What Can You Expect From Haunted Mansion?

Jamie Lee Curtis teased the new Haunted Mansion in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. The actress talked about striking a scary balance with levity in the family movie. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis explained. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Charlie Ridgely game Haunted Mansion a 4 out of 5 in his ComicBook.com review, calling it "the adaptation the beloved ride has always deserved".

Haunted Mansion is in theaters now.