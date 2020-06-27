HBO Max To Release Longer, More Violent Version Of Casino Royale

✖

HBO Max is set to release a longer, more violent version of Casino Royale. This tidbit comes courtesy of Phil Noble Jr. and Movie-censorship.com’s report about the different theatrical cuts of the film. Apparently, the United States got a version of the film that excluded a torture scene and some extended fight sequences. There was some concern when the movie came out that the violence was too much to secure a PG-13 rating. In other territories, it was left unchanged. Now, HBO Max viewers will be getting a taste of that increased action. However, they shouldn’t be expecting a wildly different film by any means. In some respects, this is more of a move to differentiate the streaming platform’s options from a bevy of competitors.

Since a bit of a slow start, HBO Max has managed to make up some ground because of library its managed to build up. Warner Media has begun clearing up some of the common misconceptions that have sprung up around the naming of HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max. In an effort to streamline, the company is phasing out HBO Go to direct people toward their newest release. Fans were confused upon the outset, but HBO remains dedicated toward educating the users.

The version of CASINO ROYALE on HBOGO/MAX/WHATEVER is the slightly longer, l'il bit more violent cut that was not released theatrically in the US. Heads up if you're into that sort of thing. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) June 26, 2020

Warner media’s statement said a couple of weeks ago, “Now that HBO Max has launched and is widely distributed, we can implement some significant changes to our app offering in the U.S. As part of that plan, we will be sunsetting our HBO GO service in the U.S. We intend to remove the HBO GO app from primary platforms as of July 31, 2020.”

It adds, “Most customers who have traditionally used HBO GO to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more. Additionally, the HBO NOW app and desktop experience will be rebranded to HBO. Existing HBO NOW subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com. HBO Max provides not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library and acquired content and originals through a modern product.”

