HBO Max Crashes Because of Zack Snyder's Justice League

Today is a day that SnyderCut fans have been waiting for ever since the original Justice League hit theaters, as Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally available for streaming on HBO Max. It seems though that all the hype has caused some issues with HBO Max, as the service has experienced a huge surge of viewers pretty much right from the moment the four-hour superhero film was available. This caused issues with the stream for many, so much so that HBO Asia's official account posted a message that they were working on the issues and asking fans for patience (via India Times).

The HBO Asia account wrote on Twitter "Hi everyone! We are working hard to restore the service. Sorry to keep you waiting but thank you for your patience!"

According to Downdetector, there have been 127 outages reported for HBO Max since around 2:00 AM, and most of the issues surround the actual streaming of video and not login issues or other problems.

Fans aren't happy about not getting to watch it first thing obviously, but HBO Max will likely get things all sorted out soon. That said, you do wonder if they underestimated just how many people would watch the film as soon as it was available.

As for the film itself, Snyder has said that unfortunately the Joss Whedon cut of the film is probably considered canon for the movie universe, and he understands why fans would be frustrated with that.

"I understand the frustration... If someone was frustrated by that concept, I wouldn't say don't be frustrated by it. It's fine to be frustrated by it, I'm frustrated by it. So I would only say, though, that there is a different... The grander, greater concept for the DCEU is on another road... And there's nothing I can do about that. That is just, it is what it is. It's not my decision," Snyder said.

Early reactions seem to be mostly positive, so we'll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case or if the SnyderVerse ends up coming back in some form.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is available to stream on HBO Max now.

What did you think of the film DC fans? Let us know in the comments!