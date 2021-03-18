Does Zack Snyder's Justice League Have a Post-Credits Scene?

✖

It's finally here. After years of fan demand and campaigning, Zack Snyder's Justice League debuted Thursday on HBO Max, giving fans the so-called "Snyder Cut" and restoring filmmaker Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League. The eagerly-anticipated film is a six-chapter, four-hour experience very different from what most comic book movie fans would expect, but it is still comic book entertainment, a genre that frequently sees post-credits scenes either offering just a bit more to the story or offering a link to whatever's next for the fantastic world the characters inhabit. However, Zack Snyder's Justice League's length may have many fans wondering if there's such a scene here as well -- and we have the answer.

No, Zack Snyder's Justice League does not have a post-credits scene. While this may be disappointing for some fans, not only does the film's lengthy runtime come packed with a lot of action and story, Snyder leaves it all on the screen with this version of the film -- including an entirely new ending. That ending features Batman (Ben Affleck) and Joker (Jared Leto) coming face to face and his reason why is something he previously discussed in an interview with the New York Times.

"I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird," the filmmaker told the paper. "Jared [Leto] and I had a bunch of conversations about it. I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, Ben, let’s just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don’t tell the studio and I’m not going to pay you guys. I’m just going to shoot it myself."

Snyder ended up being able to shoot that scene for real when HBO Max spent millions to help complete Snyder's ultimate vision for Justice League, but the fact that the scene exists truly speaks to the sense of finality of Snyder's time with the DCEU. While there are still plenty of places in Zack Snyder's Justice League where one can see jumping-off points for the characters -- and even that Batman/Joker scene is itself a tantalizing "what might have been" -- when the credits roll, that's it. It's safe to get up and stretch your legs.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.

What did you think of Zack Snyder's Justice League? Did it live up to your expectations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.