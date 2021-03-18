Zack Snyder Admits Joss Whedon's Justice League Is Canon for DC Universe

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is right around the corner, hitting HBO Max later this month, and when fans finally see it they will get an idea of how things would've played out if Snyder had continued to helm the DC cinematic universe after Justice League. While fans are excited to see Snyder's expanded vision for Justice League and part of what he had planned for the sequel in the new cut, this version isn't expected to become the default version of the DC movie universe afterward, at least according to Snyder, who was asked in an interview with the DC Cinematic Cast about how his Justice League fits in the canon of DC movies (via The Direct).

"It'll be an interesting. It's interesting, sort of in the DCEU, or whatever it's become, that that trilogy (comprised of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League) sort of insulates itself in some ways it becomes, like, it's its own thing now. And it doesn't really rely on, you know... And I said, I famously said, and it's true, this is not saying anything, this isn't controversial... But you know, Warner Bros, is it, that this film, my Justice League, is not canon, right? Canon for Warner Bros. is the Joss Whedon version of Justice League, right? That's, in their mind, that's canon. And what I'm doing is not. Everything is not. So it's just an interesting, that relationship," Snyder said. "And I'm fine with it because I feel like the only way that I could have made this film with autonomy was because of that, because of me admitting and agreeing to the fact that it is not canon."

Fans who have pushed for Snyder's version of the film to see the light of day will likely be disappointed by that news, and Snyder gets it.

"I understand the frustration... If someone was frustrated by that concept, I wouldn't say don't be frustrated by it. It's fine to be frustrated by it, I'm frustrated by it. So I would only say, though, that there is a different... The grander, greater concept for the DCEU is on another road... And there's nothing I can do about that. That is just, it is what it is. It's not my decision," Snyder said.

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18th.

Are you excited to see what Snyder can do with Leto's Joker? Let us know in the comments!