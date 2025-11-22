HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in December 2025

We’re a little over a week away from the start of December, but HBO Max is already letting subscribers know about the plethora of new additions the month has in store. On Friday, HBO Max unveiled its newsletter for December 2025, revealing all of the movies and TV shows being added over the course of the month. There are some huge new arrivals on the docket this time, including an iconic TV series and the streaming debut of one of the biggest movies of all time.

On December 1st, all seven seasons of Mad Men are being added to HBO Max, marking the show’s return to streaming. Every episode will also be available to stream in 4K for the very first time.

A few weeks later, on Christmas Eve, HBO Max will deliver the streaming debut of Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha II, the highest grossing animated movie of all time. The first Ne Zha will be added to the service at the top of the month.

You can check out full list of HBO Max’s December additions below.

December 1st

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9 (TLC)

Adult Swim Yule Log (Adult Swim)

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out (Adult Swim)

Atomic Blonde

Battle of the Sexes

Bright Leaf

Christmas with the Kranks

Dames

DeLorean

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Girls Trip

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Hidden Figures

I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)

Illegal

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jimmy the Gent

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

Larceny Inc.

Law of the Badlands

Little Caesar

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu Over the Wall

Mad Men, Seasons 1-7

Mandalay

Millennium Actress

Mind Game

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mission to Moscow

My Dream is Yours

Ne Zha

Night and Day

Perfect Blue

Pierrot le fou

Racket Busters

Riffraff

Romance on the High Seas

Santa Fe Trail

Shin Godzilla (GKIDS)

Shining Victory

Shoeshine

Sing and Like It

Song of My City

Summer Wars

Table 19

Taking Woodstock

The Color Purple (1985)

The Colors Within

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Goonies

The Matrimonial Bed

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Sea Wolf (1941)

The Seventh Victim

The Shop Around the Corner

They Won’t Believe Me

Tiny Furniture

Trouble Along the Way

Walk Softly, Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Wedding Crashers

Wilson

Wolf Children

X-Men First Class

Paul Anka: His Way (HBO Original)

From teen idol to chart-topping songwriter, Paul Anka has spent seven decades as one of the most prolific musicians in the world and he’s still going. Part road movie and part living biography, PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY traces the iconic Canadian’s journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.

December 2nd

Capital One MLB Open

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 63 (Food Network)

New Orleans: Soul of a City (CNN Original Series)

“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East (HBO Original)

HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST will follow the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season. From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series will capture an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

December 3rd

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 (HGTV)

December 4th

About Face, Season 1 (TLC)

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)

Dunkman, Season 1

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)

Architecton (A24)

An extraordinary journey through the material that makes up our habitat: concrete, and its ancestor, stone. Victor Kossakovsky raises a fundamental question: how do we inhabit the world of tomorrow?

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)

Through rare archival footage and deeply personal accounts, this documentary explores the extraordinary life, singular talent, and untimely death of Jeff Buckley — the enigmatic artist whose haunting voice and only album, “Grace,” left an indelible mark on music history.

December 5th

Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)

The Family McMullen (2025)

30 years after Edward Burns’ “The Brothers McMullen” wowed critics and audiences – winning the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival – with its exploration of the lives and struggles of three Irish American brothers from Long Island, New York, the family returns in the long-awaited follow-up THE FAMILY MCMULLEN. The new film tracks the romantic entanglements of a now 50-something Barry McMullen (Burns) and his 20-something kids, as well as his brother Patrick (Michael McGlone) and widowed sister-in-law Molly (Connie Britton), each facing unexpected romantic hurdles of their own.

December 7th

The Christmas Showdown (OWN)

December 8th

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)

December 9th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2I (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)

December 11th

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)

An intimate and heart-thumping documentary following Wizkid’s rise to global stardom, and how he has reshaped the way Africa is seen — and heard — around the world. Blending revealing moments, explosive performances, and cultural commentary, the film captures how Wizkid is using his platform to change perceptions, reclaim post-colonialidentity, and inspire a new generation.

December 12th

Stolen Children (HBO Original)

This Is Spinal Tap

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

The band reunite after a 15-year break for one final concert.

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)

Sarah Sherman’s unholy alter ego, Sarah Squirm, slithers onto your screen in her first stand-up comedy special. After four seasons (and counting) on Saturday Night Live, the comedian rips off the straitjacket, unleashing a festering and hilarious hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and jokes that will leave scars on your soul.

December 13th

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

December 14th

Toad and Friends, Season 1D

Very Merry Mystery (OWN)

December 15th

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

The Bold Type, Seasons 1-5

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN Original Series)

Truck U, Season 21

White House Christmas (HGTV)

December 16th

The Secrets We Bury (ID)

“MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

December 17th

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

December 18th

Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)

A revealing portrait of Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, and the emotional and creative toll a band’s meteoric rise can have on a musical artist. The documentary traces how he navigated early fame while crafting a raw, defiant follow-up to the band’s iconic debut album.

December 19th

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)

December 20th

Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)

December 21st

Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)

December 22nd

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

December 23rd

“The Exorcists,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

December 24th

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)

Ne Zha II (A24)

A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.

December 25th

Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)

A joyful and surprising journey into the fascinating world of toddler pop,the film explores why kids’ music is so catchy, can be deeply meaningful, and how AI is taking hold and shaping the industry. The film features appearances by The Wiggles, Laurie Berkner, and other musicians.

December 26th

Heaven (HBO Original)

December 27th

Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)

December 28th

Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)

My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

December 29th

Celebrity IOU, Season 11 (HGTV)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

December 31st

Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)